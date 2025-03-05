A WOMAN has been taken to hospital and a busy road closed after a collision near Newent this afternoon (Wednesday 5 March).
Police were called just before 2pm with a report of a two-vehicle collision on the B4215 near the petrol station in Highleadon.
Gloucestershire Police said at 4.30pm that the woman had sustained serious injuries and had been taken by air ambulance to Southmead Hospital in Bristol for treatment.
“Emergency services are still at the scene and the B4215 remains closed in both directions,” added a spokesperson.
“The closures are expected to remain in place for some time and motorists are advised to find alternative routes.”