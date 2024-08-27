THERE'S no Definitely Maybe about it - Oasis are set to rock the world again, with a host of dates announced next year, including two at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on July 4/5.
The warring Gallaghers, Noel and Liam – who launched the band to stellar acclaim in the 1990s with multi-million selling albums recorded here in Monmouth – have buried the hatchet and ended their 16-year feud.
The rumour mill went into overdrive last week, before the brothers jointly posted on social media on Tuesday morning, alongside a black and white photo of the two, saying: "The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised."
The band prepped their debut album Definitely Maybe at Monmouth's Monnow Valley studio in 1993, containing stomping hits like Live Forever, Rock 'n' Roll Star, Shakermaker, Supersonic, Cigarettes and Alcohol and Slide Away.
And they returned across the road to Rockfield Studios in 1995 to record monster album (What's the Story) Morning Glory?, frequenting the town's pubs and even playing football on Chippy against a team put together by Aston Villa nuts violinist Nigel Kennedy, who was also recording there.
Containing the likes of stadium filling anthems Wonderwall, Don't Look Back in Anger and Champagne Supernova, it took the rock world by storm and went on to sell 22 million copies.
Both feuding brothers were separately back at Rockfield just two years ago filming documentaries about the album, which took six months to record, with Liam also popping into Monmouth's Royal Oak pub with his two sons to recall the old days.
But the album's recording was almost the death of the band, with a massive bust up between the Man City loving duo taking several weeks to patch up.
Songwriter and guitarist Noel recalled back at the studio in 2022 how the album was more Wonderbrawl than Wonderwall, even hitting his brother over the head with a cricket bat.
While singer Liam and their band-mates were living the rock ’n’ roll lifestyle in Monmouth’s pubs, such as The Nags Head and Queen's Head, Noel and the producers were hard at work late into the night.
As they tried to master Champagne Supernova one Friday, Noel said: “Liam had brought a load of ******* idiots back, and I’m like, ‘I’m here to ******* made a record, which I haven’t actually written yet.
"So if you want to do that kind of ******* s**t, do it somewhere else – don’t do it here."
All hell then broke loose as Liam and the rest of the band took exception, with the ruckus that exploded described as “a scene from a Western”.
Liam said in his 2022 documentary 48 Hours at Rockfield: “We were here for about six months. We split up, we got back together, there was a bit of fighting, there was a cricket bat, there was an air pistol, there was lots of drinking.
“We smashed the ******* gaff up to be fair, so I’m just glad they let me back.”
He also admitted in hit documentary Rockfield: The Studio on the Farm: “You lived there and you didn’t leave until you had your album finished. It’s like the Big Brother house... but with tunes.”
The reformed band have announced 14 UK and Ireland stadium dates next summer as part of Oasis Live ’25, in Cardiff and Wembley, Manchester, Edinburgh and Dublin, with more dates possible.
The rumour mill began spinning last week when Noel praised his brother's singing, saying: "It's got something else. If songs were drinks – Liam's is a shot of tequila and mine's half a Guinness."
Demand is expected to even dwarf Taylor Swift, with tickets on sale from Saturday.
Oasis have also confirmed the release of a 30th anniversary edition of Definitely Maybe.