IT’S where musical history was made – and now you can take a sneak peek inside the famed Rockfield Studios.
Guided tours are being held at the celebrated venue, where Bohemian Rhapsody was conceived and (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? recorded - over four days at the end of November and start of December.
A member of the Ward family, who founded and own the studios, will lead the tours, which will each last 90 minutes, with 12 separate slots for up to 18 people at a time.
Rockfield was the world’s first independent residential studio founded in the late 1960s and has been home to everyone from Ozzy Osbourne to Robert Plant, Queen to The Stone Roses, Bowie and Iggy Pop to Oasis.
It was where Freddie Mercury first played his Queen bandmates Bohemian Rhapsody on the studio piano, Black Sabbath invented heavy metal and the studio where Coldplay wrote the song that sent them stratospheric.
The acclaimed 2020 documentary Rockfield: The Studio On The Farm told the 50-year-old story of the studios, with interviews with numerous stars, while the Gallagher brothers, Noel and Liam have both returned there in the last two years to record podcasts and documentaries retelling the raucous rock and roll birth of Oasis blockbuster album (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?
Other huge bands to book in for a stay at the farm include The Stone Roses, Simple Minds, Manic Street Preachers and The Charlatans.
Liam Gallagher said of recording at Rockfield: “You lived there and you didn’t leave the studio until you had your album finished. It’s like the Big Brother house, innit, but with tunes.”
Coldplay recorded their debut album Parachutes after being signed, under pressure to come up with the goods.
Chris Martin said: “It was very much like some sort of musical Hogwarts - we were sent away to figure it out.”
And he has revealed how a late-night session under the stars led to the creation of the band’s breakthrough hit ‘Yellow’.
Ozzy Osbourne, a frequent visitor, has also said: “Rockfield will always be a part of me because we started Black Sabbath there. I started my solo career there. I can go and live in Beverly Hills, but for some reason, I end up back in Rockfield. It’s magic!”
Tour dates are Wednesday and Thursday, November 29-30, and Saturday and Sunday December 2-3.
Each tour will include The Quadrangle and Coach House Studios as well as Rockfield’s unique Echo Chambers and lots and lots of stories.
Tours are £40 per person and are at 10.30am, 2pm and 4.30pm.
After the tour you can join the rest of your group in The Quadrangle Lounge for tea/coffee and biscuits.