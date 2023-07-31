Next year, the Group will be celebrating their 40th Anniversary in various ways. This year, they would like to welcome anyone interested to join them on a local walk on Thursday August 31st. It will be about seven miles long, leaving Ross Sports Centre at Wilton at 10.00am and walking upstream along the river. More details about this walk will be available on their website shortly at www.rosswalkinggroup.co.uk, where all the other walks of this friendly group are described.