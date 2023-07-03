Ross businesswoman, Natalie Morgan-Dew, has seen early success in her fledgling literary career, as her self-published children’s book, “The very peculiar and heroic tales of Armitage”, has garnered international recognition.
The book, released in late April, has been honoured with the prestigious Literary Titan Gold Award for July, marking an auspicious beginning for Morgan-Dew’s journey into children’s literature.
Natalie expressed her delight at the positive reception her work is already receiving, stating, “I’m so glad my book is already making such an impact.” She discovered the exciting news on the same day she read from ‘Armitage’ at the Ross children’s book festival, an event she described as a “lovely experience”.
The story revolves around Armitage, an unusual little boy created from bits and bobs by his evil mother, Queen Spite-thistle. Unlike his mother, Armitage is kind-hearted and desires love and friendship. Determined to safeguard his town, he commits to thwarting his mother’s wicked schemes while hoping his actions go unnoticed.
In her debut adventure “Armitage and the Thunder Bean”, Natalie invites readers to join Armitage as he embarks on a mission to protect the townspeople from his mother’s dastardly plan.