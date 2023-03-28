The March meeting of Ross Civic Society comprised an absolutely fascinating visit to Made in Ross, the collective of artists and craftspeople who have a permanent, but changing display of their wares on the first floor of the sandstone Market House in the middle of Ross.
It had been a snowy day, and this was an evening visit but a significant number of the crafts people and artists gave individual talks on their particular specialism, and we the Civic Society Members were entranced and fascinated in hearing how everyone went about their particular craft. These crafts included glass working, wood turning and joinery, weaving, art and pottery.
A common theme throughout the evening from Civic Society Members were that they were amazed at the beauty and lighting of the displays, and many had little idea how wonderful an opportunity this was for people to buy unique gifts for friends and family, all of which were truly “Made in Ross” by skilled and dedicated craftspeople.
The next meeting of Ross Civic Society is an ‘Illustrated Lecture on the History of Raglan Castle’ by Dr Anne Benson who has been a visiting Professor at Cambridge University. This takes place on Wednesday evening 12th April at The Larruperz Centre in Ross, 7pm for 7:30pm. Guests are welcome at all meetings at £5 per head, or alternatively join Ross Civic Society for just £15 per annum! The Civic Society meet once a month on the second Wednesday of the month, normally at The Larruperz Centre, but we also make several external visits each year to places of interest. Anyone with particular queries please feel free to contact Norman on 01989 768320 or by email at [email protected]