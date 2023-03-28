The next meeting of Ross Civic Society is an ‘Illustrated Lecture on the History of Raglan Castle’ by Dr Anne Benson who has been a visiting Professor at Cambridge University. This takes place on Wednesday evening 12th April at The Larruperz Centre in Ross, 7pm for 7:30pm. Guests are welcome at all meetings at £5 per head, or alternatively join Ross Civic Society for just £15 per annum! The Civic Society meet once a month on the second Wednesday of the month, normally at The Larruperz Centre, but we also make several external visits each year to places of interest. Anyone with particular queries please feel free to contact Norman on 01989 768320 or by email at [email protected]