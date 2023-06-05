ROSS Juniors FC’S U13 girls had an incredible day at the home of England football – St George’s Park - meeting Three Lions legend Stuart Pearce into the bargain
One of 10 lucky girls teams there as part of the Nike Partner Club experience, they had an action-packed day at some incredible facilities.
Starting with an energetic mass warm up, the girls were then straight into cross bar challenges, and fun games.
VR goalkeeping and shooting was next on the bill.
And to much hilarity from those watching on the girls threw themselves into it, having great fun using some cutting edge technology.
A session with a master trainer was next where the girls honed their skills before their matches.
Four 15 minute games were played against some high standard opponents. First up were Harpenden whose quick passing and strength were a challenge for the girls who found themselves 4-0 down.
But they began to find their feet and pulled a goal back before conceding again late for make the final score 5-1.
The next game against Woolton, from Liverpool, was a much more even contest.
The girls were unlucky to go a goal down before levelling only to lose out 2-1 to a late goal.
Marlborough were the third opponents and Ross had the best chances but were unable to convert. A lapse of concentration and last minute goal wasn’t what the girls’ play deserved, meaning a 1-0 loss.
The final game was against Central Warwickshire league winners Coventry City.
And Ross saved the best until last and matched their skilful opponents, as a fine run and shot was turned in at the back post to give Ross the lead.
Another couple of chances were created, but Coventry’s exceptional players then turned the screw scoring four unanswered goals.
The team then met and chatted to England legend Stuart Pearce – affectionately known as Psycho in his playing days – about the club’s girls section, and they were also fortunate to meet former England goalkeeper Rachel Brown-Finnis, capping off a fabulously enjoyable day at the home of England football.