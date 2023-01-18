The importance of the West Midlands Air Ambulance team was recognised by a recent visit by Ross Lions, along with a £1,000 cash donation.
Ross Lions are highly grateful of the service provided by the West Midlands Air Ambulance teams. Their helicopter is often seen flying overhead or landing nearby as their base is at Strensham near the end of the M50 motorway.
A number of club members recently visited the base to present a cheque from funds raised at recent Lions events.
Luckily for the Lions, the helicopter was on the ground and they were able to meet with the pilot, medical team and representative for WMAA in cold, but bright sunshine.
Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is responsible for funding and operating three air ambulance helicopters and two critical care cars serving the communities of six Midlands counties, which includes Herefordshire. It’s the largest operating region in the UK and also provides secondary cover to surrounding areas.
Since 1991, the charity has responded to over 66,000 missions, making it one of the longest established and busiest air ambulance organisations in the UK. Each year it costs in excess of £10 million to maintain the three aircraft and the provision of a lifesaving service. Each air ambulance mission costs an average of £2,950. Each critical care car mission costs £288 on average. The charity does not generally receive funding from the government.