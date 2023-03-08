Ross Lions has been supporting Riding for the Disabled (RDA) for several years.
Lions President Jenny Symington presented cheques to Liz Stephens, Claire Chandler, and David Harding of RDA when she visited each of their local centres.
Herefordshire RDA offers sessions throughout the week and after school, as well as sessions for special schools in Herefordshire and surrounding counties. Attendees range from 5 to 85 years old and have a wide range of disabilities or additional needs. The benefits of attending an RDA session are numerous, and they hope to improve not only riding skills but also core strength, communication, and enjoyment.
The Royal Forest of Dean Carriage Driving Group, which offers carriage driving sessions for people with varying degrees of physical and mental disability, also received support from Ross Lions.
Based at Chaxhill House, Westbury on Severn, they meet on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Even on rainy days, they operate indoors, and on sunny days they have a field to use with cones and obstacles.
When Lions President Jenny Symington visited the RDA centre, she was pleased to see the volunteers and fantastic horses, especially Riley. Lions Clubs are a global network of volunteers working together to make a difference by leading by example, building relationships, and improving the world through kindness.
The Ross on Wye Lions have built up a great tradition of helping the community, and their recent support for RDA and the Royal Forest of Dean Carriage Driving Group is just one example of their impact. By volunteering and joining forces with other caring people, Lions Clubs around the world are making a lasting impact and changing more lives.
Last month, the Gazette reported on the success of the Ross-on-Wye pancake race, which was carried out with the help and support of the Ross Lions.
The annual Pancake Races in town drew a great crowd of spectators and participants on February 19. Despite initial fears that the weather might not cooperate, the day was sunny and clear, making for perfect racing conditions.
The races themselves were full of excitement and laughter, as brave contestants took to the streets to flip their way up Broad Street. Some racers had clearly been practicing their pancake flipping skills for weeks, while others were more casual, but all had a great time and put on an impressive show. Thanks to their efforts, the races went off without a hitch, with all the necessary safety precautions in place.