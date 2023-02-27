Ross-on-Wye Angling Club has a new leader at the helm as they welcome Dreda Darling as their new President.
Daughter of the late Major Patrick Darling, who served as the club’s president for over 25 years, Dreda is a local farmer and a passionate advocate for the countryside. She brings with her a deep understanding and appreciation of the environmental issues currently affecting the River Wye.
Club chairman Rob Leather expressed his delight at Dreda’s appointment, saying, “everyone associated with Ross Angling Club is delighted that Dreda has accepted the invitation to become our new President.” He highlighted Dreda’s close association with the club, having worked closely with her father on campaigns and media events in recent years.
In addition to her new role as President, Dreda is actively involved with the Wye and Usk Foundation, where she brings her practical expertise to the organization’s Natural Capital and Farm teams. She also runs her family’s 700-acre farm in Caradoc.
Dreda expressed her pride at following in her father’s footsteps as President, saying, “he was a passionate angler who loved the river and natural world, and I have shared that bond and affection with the Wye throughout my life.”
She also acknowledged the hard work of Rob and his colleagues in addressing the issues of pollution and environmental degradation affecting the river.