Every week, the group enjoys a beautiful two-course home-cooked lunch, cooked and served by the Larruperz Centre chef, Katie, and her assistant, Claire. The meal choices are agreed upon with the team and are always popular and well-received. The cost of a weekly meal is currently £10 per person, which is a recent price increase due to the cost of living. Activities for the group are planned with the aim of aiding stimulation, creativity, interaction, and laughter. These activities can range from biscuit decorating and puzzles to singing and dancing.