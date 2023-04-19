Ross Photo Club recently held their final print competition of the year, showcasing a high standard of work from all members. The open competition was judged by Derek Gale from Worcester. As the club continues to grow, they are seeking new members interested in photography to join them. For more information, visit www.rossphotoclub.org and use the contact page.
The club offers a welcoming environment for photography enthusiasts, ranging from beginners to those with years of experience. Located on the Herefordshire and Gloucestershire border, the club meets weekly on Wednesday evenings, with occasional Monday meetings, from September to May. The Project Group, which runs all year, meets on the third Thursday of the month.
Meetings are held at Walford Village Hall, Herefordshire, HR9 5QS, starting promptly at 7:30pm until 9:30pm, with doors opening at 7pm.
Throughout the season, guest speakers cover various aspects of photography, and members’ evenings showcase the work of the club’s photographers. The club holds eight internal competitions, where members can submit photographs for judging. Even those who don’t enter can learn from the judge’s constructive comments.