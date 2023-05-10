Excitement was in the air as primary school and nursery-aged children in the Ross-on-Wye Town Council parish received a special gift to commemorate the coronation of King Charles III. Thanks to the Communities, Markets, and Tourism Sub-Committee, children at six local schools and playgroups received a commemorative mug, ensuring that they would remember this historic event for years to come.
The gift was part of the town’s efforts to mark the coronation in their own unique way. While the national celebrations were out of reach for many, the Ross-on-Wye community was determined to make the occasion special for everyone. The committee believed that giving a souvenir to children would help them understand the importance of this historic moment in British history.
The mugs, which were purchased from a company in Ukraine called Berkeley Studio, had a special significance. The company had recently relocated to North Herefordshire after their production shop was destroyed in the war. The purchase of the mugs not only provided a lasting keepsake for the children but also supported a local business that had overcome significant challenges.
Children at Abacus 2000, Ashfield Park Primary School, Brampton Abbotts C of E Primary School, Ross Pre School Playgroup, Spring Gate Nursery, and St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School were all thrilled to receive the commemorative mugs a week before the coronation weekend. The Mayor of Ross-on-Wye, Cllr Ed O’Driscoll, personally presented the mugs to the children, adding to the excitement of the occasion.
The commemorative mugs were a small but meaningful gesture to mark a significant moment in British history. The Ross-on-Wye community’s efforts to celebrate the coronation in their own unique way highlights the town’s pride and deep-rooted connection to the monarchy. The souvenir mugs will undoubtedly be cherished by the children for years to come, serving as a lasting reminder of the historic moment they witnessed.
Local bakers in Weston Under Penyard showcased their talents by whipping up a storm of delicious cream cakes to help raise funds for the West Midlands Air Ambulance Charity. The event was held on Sunday, May 7th, in honour of the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III, and aimed to support the charity’s critical work in the community.
With the air ambulance being frequently called upon in recent months in the Weston and Ross-on-Wye area, the event was a resounding success, with 130 attendees generously donating over £600 to the cause. The tea party was held at the Weston Cross Inn and attendees were treated to a selection of scrumptious cream cakes made by local bakers.
The organizers expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Weston Cross Team and everyone who contributed to the event’s success. “It’s wonderful to see the community come together to support such an important cause,” said one attendee. “The cream cakes were simply divine, and it was all for a great cause.”
The West Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is a vital lifeline for the community, providing rapid response and critical care to patients in need. With 80p out of every £1 donated going directly towards supporting the air ambulance operations, the funds raised at this event will make a significant impact in the charity’s efforts.
The event was a shining example of the community spirit and generosity that Weston and Ross-on-Wye are known for. The organizers hope to continue to support the West Midlands Air Ambulance Charity and other local causes in the future, reminding us all of the importance of coming together to support those in need.
A colourful and lively street party was held in Sussex Avenue on Sunday - as well as many other parts of Ross - to celebrate the coronation. Residents of the area came together to mark this momentous occasion, and to celebrate the community spirit that is so prevalent in the neighbourhood.
The event was an opportunity for neighbours to meet and have fun, while also honouring the newly crowned monarch. The party was filled with exciting activities and entertainment that was enjoyed by all in attendance.
The streets were decorated with colourful bunting, flags and balloons, creating a festive atmosphere that was perfect for the occasion. The organisers put a lot of effort into making sure the event was enjoyable for everyone, and their hard work paid off.
The party featured an array of delicious food and beverages, with residents bringing their own home-cooked meals to share with others. There were also games of bingo and a quiz based on the Royal Family, with participants eager to showcase their knowledge.
The highlight of the event was undoubtedly the party games between teams of ten, which included an onion and spoon race and a balloon passing game. These games brought out the competitive spirit in everyone and added to the already lively atmosphere. The onion and spoon race was particularly amusing, as participants struggled to keep their onions balanced on the spoons without dropping them.
West Mercia Police’s Headquarters hosted a remarkable celebration to honor the coronation of King Charles III on Friday 5 May. Attendees included the Chief Constable Pippa Mills, High Sheriff of Worcestershire Louise Hewitt, RAF veteran, and serving police officer PC James Graysmark, led by Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion.
During the ceremony, PCC John Campion highlighted the devotion to public service shared by officers and staff in West Mercia Police and the Royal Family. The attendees also unveiled a plaque commemorating the coronation created by a local business, The British Ironworks Centre in Shropshire. PC Graysmark planted a two-meter English Oak tree near Queen Elizabeth II’s jubilee canopy.
PC Graysmark previously served in the RAF for thirteen years, where he sustained a shrapnel wound in active deployment. As part of the event, King Charles’s favorite flowers, Delphiniums, were also planted by the attendees outside the main reception at Hindlip.