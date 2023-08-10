Ross Town witnessed a splendid display of music and community spirit during its annual "Proms in the Park" event on Sunday, 16th July. With a spectacular turnout, the event not only provided an afternoon filled with melody but also managed to raise an admirable sum of £234.27 for the Mayor’s Charity of the Year, EnviroAbility.
The enchanting backdrop of a sunny afternoon saw visitors relaxing to over five hours of melodious performances, spanning from 2 pm to 7.30 pm. The musical fiesta featured the talents of the Forest of Dean Brass and the AW Parker (Drybrook) Band, with a memorable finale courtesy of the Ebbw Valley Brass.
To complement the musical treat, attendees had an array of refreshments at their disposal. Local favourites, including Kelsmor Dairy, The Beefy Boys, Divine Donuts, and Whinny’s Horse Box, ensured that everyone's palate was satisfied.
This fusion of music, charity, and community engagement has reinforced the importance and joy of such events in Ross Town, making many eagerly anticipate what next year will bring.