Attention, all Ross-on-Wyeartists and creatives! Are you yearning to share your work with the world, in search of a space where you can flourish alongside like-minded individuals? 'Made in Ross,' a vibrant cooperative, might be the artistic haven you've been dreaming of.
Tucked within the historic heart of Ross-on-Wye, 'Made in Ross' is perched in the splendidly picturesque Market House. Its charm is surpassed only by the dazzling array of art showcased within. A membership with this cooperative promises not only a gallery to display your work but also a chance to rub shoulders with other local artisans and get involved in enticing art festivals.
The collective is opening its arms to artists at all stages of their careers, from budding talent to seasoned creators. The prerequisites? A commitment to creating quality work and an eagerness to play an active part in the collective's endeavours.
Membership with 'Made in Ross' offers an impressive list of perks:
- A captivating gallery space, offering low commission rates
- Golden opportunities to participate in local art events
- Networking and collaboration openings with local groups and fellow artists
- Access to educational workshops and resources to help nurture your artistic growth
- A dynamic, creative community of supportive, like-minded individuals
Make the move and plunge into this flourishing community of artists. To apply, head over to www.madeinross.co.uk and fill out the application form. The closing date for entries is Friday, 30th June 2023.
Ross-on-Wye's artistic scene awaits your contribution. We can't wait to hear from you!