Bill Parnell, President of Monmouth Rotary, explains that “One has only to look at the range of sports available in Monmouth, enjoyed by people of all ages, genders, shapes and sizes, to realise that sport plays a vital role in the wellbeing of our community. Rotary are delighted to have worked closely with the Monmouth Sports Association on this project and thrilled that the Rotary grant will play a big part in restoring community sport to Monmouth.”