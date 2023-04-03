Following the inaugural event, the Ross and District Royal British Legion is actively seeking members and non-members alike to volunteer as speakers for subsequent sessions. The subject matter for these talks is open to the speaker’s discretion, encompassing anything from personal experiences within the RBL, career stories, hobbies, sports, holidays or trips, or any topic that would captivate and entertain the audience. While visual aids like PowerPoint are not required, they may be used if the speaker wishes.