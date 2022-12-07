THE Royal Forest of Dean Orchestra (RFODO) saw in the festive season to much acclaim on Saturday (December 10) at a “wonderful” Christmas concert in Coleford.
The orchestra performed a programme of winter and Christmas-themed music to give the audience a healthy dose of festive cheer at the well-attended family event at Coleford Baptist Church.
Orchestra leader Ros Thornton steered the players through an imaginative programme devised by musical director Fiona Crawley.
Ros, who has led the orchestra since it began nearly 30 years ago, also took up a starring role as soloist in Vivaldi’s violin concerto ‘Winter’ from ‘The Four Seasons’.
In a review of the performance, friend of the orchestra Dave Kent said the programme “demonstrated that light music can comfortably be included in a classical concert”, with pieces like Irvin Berlin’s ‘White Christmas’ and Leroy Anderson’s ‘Sleigh Ride’ bringing the concert to “a joyful conclusion”.
Dave explained how ‘Sleigh Ride’ was accompanied by “ingenious and delightful” effects on percussion and trumpet, to simulate the bleating of reindeer.
He added that seasonal pieces ‘Overture on French Carols’ by Gloucestershire composer Philip Lane, Respighi’s ‘Adoration of the Magi’ and some Tchaikovsky ballet music “captivated the audience so much that they, with fine disregard to concert conventions, were moved to applaud between movements.”
“Throughout the concert, the orchestra benefitted from the introduction of a harp to its instrumental portfolio, adding much to the lyrical range of the programme.
“It was another triumph for our local orchestra, playing to a full house and performing seasonal music to an appreciative audience.”
Keen classical music fan Dave, who has been supporting and reviewing the orchestra for some 25 years, says “it has been a pleasure to see them developing into an important regional orchestra.”
At the end of the concert, a retiring collection was made in aid of the Mustard Tree project, run by Coleford Baptist Church, which provides a warm activity hub for local families.
In a post to their Facebook page, a spokesperson announced they had raised more than £100 for their chosen charity, and thanked the “very accommodating folk” at the baptist church for hosting the event.