Ruspidge Memorial Hall, a key fixture in the Forest of Dean community, has been saved from the brink of closure thanks to significant funding secured for essential roof repairs.
The building, which celebrated its centenary last year, faced an uncertain future due to the deteriorating condition of its roof, which had been draining the hall's finances with frequent and costly repairs.
The hall's fortunes took a turn for the better after it secured a £46,000 grant from Biffa Award, a fund dedicated to supporting community and environmental projects across England and Northern Ireland through the Government’s Landfill Communities Fund.
Additional support came from The National Lottery Community Fund and The Bernard Sunley Foundation, ensuring that the roof replacement could go ahead.
Renovation work is set to begin in October, with plans to replace the old slates and rainwater pipes, thus securing the building’s structure and allowing it to continue serving the community for many years to come.
Lesley Dunckley, Chair of Ruspidge Memorial Hall, expressed her relief and gratitude for the financial support: "We are incredibly grateful for the grants we’ve received. We’ve also had fantastic support from the local community, including generous donations from Ruspidge and Soudley Parish Council, as well as local residents and businesses," she added: "Volunteers have worked tirelessly to organise fundraising events, and it’s such a relief to know that the roof is being sorted."
Nicky Herbert, a resident and volunteer, emphasised that the new roof allows the community to focus on future projects rather than emergency repairs: "These grants and donations mean we can now move beyond concerns about the roof and focus on new goals, such as expanding our Community Hub and creating a Community Garden around the hall,"
Rachel Maidment, Grants Manager at Biffa Award, underscored the hall’s importance to the local community: “Ruspidge Memorial Hall is crucial to preserving the vibrant heart of local life. By providing this grant, we are ensuring that this historic hall can continue to serve its community for generations to come.”
Echoing this sentiment, The Bernard Sunley Foundation expressed their satisfaction with the project's progress: “The Trustees are delighted that the hall will continue to serve the community for many more years. Over the past 54 years, we have awarded more than £136 million to projects that deliver real community benefits.”
Nicky Packer, Secretary of Ruspidge Memorial Hall, reflected on the collective effort that has made the project possible: “We are incredibly fortunate to have received this crucial financial aid and truly appreciate what the funders are doing for us. The hall has received vital support from residents and volunteers over the years, and this has clearly been recognised by the funders. We hope that the hall will continue to be a vibrant part of the community for many years to come.”
With repairs set to begin soon, Ruspidge Memorial Hall is poised to continue its role as a community hub, providing a venue for local events, activities, and gatherings for the foreseeable future.