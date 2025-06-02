What’s in a name? Quite a lot when it comes to pubs with memorable names.
The Moody Cow in Upton Bishop took the runner’s up position in new research that detailed as Britain’s best pub name and revealed what Brits really want from their local - from affordable drinks and sacred Sunday dinners to an adequate toilet roll supply and resident pets.
The Moody Cow was beaten by The Drunken Duck Inn, from Ambleside in the Lake District which waddled its way to victory as Britain’s best pub name.
These accolades are a celebration of the humour, charm and community spirits that define local pubs - and a great reminder of the important role they play in UK culture.
Chris Burgess, the owner of the Moody Cow said of the accolade which he received on the 14th anniversary of taking over the pub said: “This is great news. It demonstrates how we have all retained a sense of humour despite the challenges hospitality businesses in the UK are facing.
“It was the name of the pub that attracted me to it in the first place. I saved the Moody Cow from being closed and boarded up in 2011.
“Our guests tell us that they return again and again because we are consistent, work with local growers, farmers, brewers and merchants keeping food miles down and we have an amazing team.”
The survey, which revealed a clever name catches the eye of one in ten pub-goers also tapped into what really pulls in the punters.
Affordable drinks topped the charts at 47 per cent, making it the single most important factor for nearly half of all Brits.
Beer gardens claimed second place (41 per cent), with non-sticky tables coming in third (35 per cent).
For one in three pub goers, the traditional Sunday roast is still sacred, with old-school touches like a crackling fireplace and traditional bar snacks outranking modern entertainment options like quiz nights and karaoke.
Julie Fisher, chief executive of Simply Business – a small business insurance provider which commissioned the survey, said: “The name of a pub reflects the history, humour, and heart of the communities it serves, and is a huge part of what makes British pub culture so distinctive.
“We’re proud to support the pub owners who keep these cherished spots thriving, and we’re raising a glass to the creativity and character that make British pub culture truly one of a kind.
“Pubs play a unique role in our local communities and together with other small businesses across the UK, collectively contribute trillions of pounds to the economy.
“With almost one in five (18%) small business owners saying they will be forced out of business within a year if conditions don’t improve, it’s vital that we all play our part in supporting these local institutions."
The other names of memorable pubs included The Dog House; The Up in Arms; The Nobody Inn; Sir Loin of Beef; The Itchy Pig; The Office; The Honest Politician and The Hairy Lemon.
