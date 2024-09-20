Samantha also clarified what you can feed hedgehogs, or offer them in your garden. The veterinary nurse said: “Cat and kitten food is recommended. Dog or cat meat is absolutely fine. With cat biscuits, the main ingredient needs to be protein or meat, because if the main ingredient is cereals, it’s wasted energy for them, so the higher the protein the better the food will be for the hedgehog. There is also hedgehog food such as Brambles, Spikes, and Vale Wildlife Hospital now have their own range of food which I use within the rescue.”