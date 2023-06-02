The Savoy Youth Theatre took the part of Romans and story-tellers for Margaret Iggulden’s book ‘The Amethyst Wand’ where twins, Tara and David, cousin Simone and puppy, Bethan, are transported back to the Iron Age to a Silures tribe hillfort in Caerleon 79AD. The might of the Roman army is below them. Will the tribe be crushed? Who is the mysterious Seer? Can the time travellers find the magic talisman and escape from the fortress? And why is the amethyst wand so important?