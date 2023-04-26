LOCAL children are being encouraged to look back at the history of the Forest of Dean for the chance to win £25 for themselves and £100 for their school this summer.
The Forest of Dean Local History Society is spreading the word about its summer competition, which takes place in June, through local primary schools.
For the competition, children are asked to create something which describes an element of Forest of Dean history and why it is important.
Vice Chair Sue Middleton explained: “It could mean something to them, or their family, or have a link to a local site or be something that they learnt about from the book ‘The Story of the Forest’.”
The pupils will be asked to complete their entries over four categories; one A4 page of written text; a 3D constructed model; a digital submission such as a powerpoint or film; or a video of a pupil speaking, three minutes maximum.
All primary schools in the Forest are eligible to enter, with each school being asked to choose their best entries across each category, to be handed to the society.
The history society members will then judge the schools’ best entries to pick the overall winners. Awards of £25 will be given to the overall winners of each category.
Judges will then pick one overall winner, who will earn a prize of £100 for their school.
The competition is funded by the Dr John Jurica legacy from the Bristol and Gloucestershire Archaeological Society, through the Gloucestershire Local History Association.
They are providing £1,000 over five years, to be administered by the Forest of Dean Local History Society, who will run the summer competition anually over that period.
The competition will run from June 3 to June 30. Teachers or school representatives that are interested in taking part should email Sue at [email protected]
The society has been running for more than 70 years, and organises talks, walks and outings for its members in the Forest and beyond.