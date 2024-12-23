A FOREST of Dean school is one of six from Gloucestershire that is taking part in a national project to encourage progress towards “net zero” carbon emissions.
Pupils at the 107-year-old Bream Church of England Primary School want to find out what they can do to help in such an old building.
Bream is one of six schools in the Diocese of Gloucester taking part in the Let’s Go Zero project.
Headteacher Nicky Brice said: "As our school is an old building, we wanted to see what we could do to help us become Net Zero.
"Our eco-committee has taken thermal imaging pictures across the school, looking to see where there might be issues.
"The school achieved their Eco Green Flag last year, and the children are keen to continue taking positive environmental steps.
"We have already put LED lighting throughout the school, but the children wanted to know what is next.
“A lot of our curriculum focuses on climate change and the negative impact this is having.
“We want to teach our children that they can have a positive impact for change, and they can make a difference not only to our school but in the local community and beyond.
“When we asked our year six children why it's important to make our school more eco friendly, they told us that they want to help the environment thrive and they want to keep animals, who may be affected by our actions, safe.”
The school recently welcomed Let's Go Zero's climate advisor, Jen Gale, who met with staff, students, and the school's Eco Committee.
Nicky said: “Jen is now forming a plan, looking at increasing our recycling, installing solar panels, and incorporating movement sensors to enhance energy efficiency.
“Once we have received her report, we will form a carbon neutral action plan, involving stakeholders such as members of our Local Academy Committee (LAC) our Bishop's Visitor and the diocesan team.”
LAC member Anne Hemsley, said: “The school's vision, based on verses in Isaiah, is that each child should have the opportunity to grow to be the best that they can.