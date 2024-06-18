A FOREST primary school “requires improvement”, inspectors have said.
While behaviour and attitudes and personal development are “good” at Littledean Church of England Primary, the overall effectiveness of the school is not where it should be, says education watchdog Ofstead.
Inspectors concluded the quality of education, leadership and management and early years provision all require improvement.
The inspectors said the school leaders have “rightly focused” on developing the curriculum since the last inspection.
But they add: “However, many of these improvements are in the early stages. “Because of this, there are inconsistencies in how well the curriculum is designed and taught.
“As a result, pupils do not remember their learning well.”
The school’s “overarching value” of love “is brought to life” through the caring and inclusive environment.
“Pupils are polite and courteous. They feel well cared for by staff and know whom to go to for help. This helps them feel safe.”
The work the school does to enhance personal is of a “high quality”.
The inspectors found that essential actions needed to secure important improvements have been prioritised with “decisive action” having been taken on the curriculum.
The early years curriculum is planned with carefully sequenced knowledge with a well-considered learning environment is well considered
However, there is a disconnect between learning in the early years and the rest of the school which means pupils do not build on and remember previous learning in some subjects.
The school works to develop a love of reading with pupil librarians making book recommendations and ‘book buddies’ sharing books together.
While the school has ensured all staff have been trained to teach phonics, this is implemented with varying success.
Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities have detailed learning plans with precise and measurable targets. However, the shortcomings in curriculum design and implementation are also having an impact these pupils.
Staff are proud to work at the school and governors know its strengths and areas to develop.
They are in full support of the continued work needed to secure improvement at the school, say the inspectors