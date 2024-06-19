A HISTORIC Wye Valley pub has a striking new look after undergoing renovation.
The scaffolding has just come down on the Man of Ross Inn, a Grade II listed, 17th-century pub located at the town gateway junction of Wye Street, Wilton Road and Edde Cross Street,
For the past six years the pub had been painted a pistachio colour, but now is a much lighter colour.
Being a listed building, its owner, Edinburgh-based Star Pubs & Bars has had to apply for listed building consent to carry out any exterior work.
An earlier proposal to paint the building as a dark and sophisticated lavender colour was rejected because it was not in keeping with a building from the 17th century.
The Man of Ross Inn didn’t became a pub until 1847. It bears an inscription, dedicated to philanthropist John Kyrle, which has been regilded as part of the renovation.
The inscription reads: “Gained for his community involvement, his modest lifestyle and charitable works. He helped settle disputes, aided the poor and sick, supported schools and left the beautiful ‘Prospect Walk’ with a fountain and garden to the citizens of Ross.”
The inscription also acknowledges John Kyrle’s ‘attempts to beautify the town for the benefit of all the people’.