ECO-friendly pupils at a Forest school are helping families hit by the cost of living.
A new “pre-loved” uniform shop at Newnham St Peter’s Primary is open to schools across the Forest.
The whole school community has been involved from the Parent and Teacher Association organising fundraising events such as a sponsored litter pick and environmental bingo and uniform folded, washed and sorted by parents.
ModCon Cabins in Lydney generously supported the school with a 50 per cent discount on the purchase of a shipping container.
The shop was officially opened last Thursday (October 17) by Louise Bayfield a former mum at the school who cut a ribbon.
She started the second-hand shop from a box in her bedroom in the village to help parents seven years ago.
Families and pupils from the school gathered for the opening at the new container led by head teacher Mrs Aga Przbylska.
She said “At Newnham we want our children to grow into responsible citizens who care for the Earth.
“The community here is incredible, parents work so hard to help our school.”
“The aim of the shop is to save clothes from landfill and to help families across the Forest.
“Faced with the soaring cost of living, uniforms can be prohibitively expensive for parents.
“The pre-loved shop gives families the chance to buy quality uniform and shoes from 50p an item, as well as coats, wellies and Christmas jumpers.
“The shop is opened by volunteers every Monday morning and we will advertise additional opening times to schools across the Forest.
“Our eco-minded pupils are keen to raise awareness of sustainable shopping within our community and beyond. “It’s estimated that 1.4 million items of school uniform are thrown away each year in the UK, and over 350 tonnes of plastic from uniform – clothes containing polyester and acrylic – goes to landfill.
“Our well-supported shop aims to give clothes a second life.”
Year Five pupil Millie said: “Half of my clothes come from the uniform shop, it’s really good for the environment and it’s really good for parents too”