With the county still feeling the effects of Storm Bert a number of schools will closed across Monmouthshire tomorrow.
Among those which have announced their closure tonight are:
Osbaston Primary School, Monmouth
Overmonnow Primary School, Monmouth
Kymin View Primary School (Online learning)
Llandogo Primary School (Online learning)
Monmouth Comprehensive (Online learning)
King Henry 3-19 School (Online learning)
Usk Church in Wales Primary School (Online learning)
Ysgol Gymraeg Trefynwy
Llantillio Pertholey Church in Wales Primary School (Online learning)
Cross Ash Primary School (Online learning)
Goytre Fawr Primary School
All schools will be making their own arrangements for online learning where possible.
County Hall in Usk will also be closed.