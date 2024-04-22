A St George’s Day parade and awards presentation was held at Raglan Castle for Monmouthshire District Scouts on Sunday.
Over 700 youngsters and their supporters joined in the march to the Fountain Court at the CADW-maintained castle to form up in front of the VIP guests for the event.
Flag bearers proceeded the parade of Squirrel, Beaver and Cub Scouts, as well as Explorer Scouts, Young Leaders, and Leaders from Raglan, Abergavenny, Gilwern, Goytre, Y Felin Fach, Usk, Shirenewton, Bulwark, Magor, Caldicot, Sedbury and Tidenham and Wyesham.
District Commissioner Alex Hawkins and Area Commissioner Elizabeth O’Malley led the service.
Scout Laws were read by a patrol leader followed by the Squirrel Scout Promise, then the Beaver Promise and then the Cub Scout Promise.
Following the promises by all the groups, Rev Sarah Rosser explained why St George is the patron saint of scouting.
She is a well-known face around Raglan as she is Team Curate for the community Cafe
She had the help of a number of volunteers from Cub Scouts who helped her explain the story of St George.
The highlight of the talk was her way of showing how the patron saint has inspired the scouting movement.
Using a motorcycle outfit and an umbrella, the shield of faith, she showed how scouts can deal with difficulties from everyday life.
Gethin Sacrée, from 1st Raglan Scouts was the volunteer who helped her show how scouts are prepared for life’s trials, protecting your head as well as your hearts.
She said “Whatever is thrown at us in the day-to-day, we are loved by God”
The parade ended with the Welsh and the National Anthems, followed by a blessing.
The collection from the service was £288 with the gift aid and will be donated to the “Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital“