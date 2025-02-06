After the judges’ visits have taken place in May/June, representatives from the shortlisted communities will be invited to the awards ceremony in July at Highnam Court, where the achievements of those who have taken part will be celebrated and the winners announced. A cheque for £2,000 together with a framed commemorative certificate and plaque will be awarded to the overall winner as well as to each of the individual category winners. Category runners up will each receive £1,000, a framed certificate and plaque. This year’s competition features a special award from the High Sheriff for Volunteer of the Year. All entries will be automatically entered into the Grand Prize Draw with the chance to win prizes worth over £500 donated by B&Q in Gloucester.