POLICE are still searching for a Worcestershire man who was last seen in Chepstow and has now been missing for more than two weeks.
Thomas Bates, 30, was last seen at Chepstow Tesco at around 9.30pm on Thursday, March 2, and officers remain concerned for his welfare.
Thomas had been working in Lydney on the new residential care home and had been staying in a cottage on Church Road in the town.
He is from the Stourport-on-Severn area and has links to Chepstow.
A Gwent Police spokesperson described Thomas as being “5’9” tall, of slim build, with a shaved head and tattoos of song lyrics and phrases on both arms.”
They added: “Thomas was last seen wearing a grey coat with fur around the hood, a light grey hooded jumper, black jogging bottoms, white trainers and a baseball cap.”
He was last seen in a blue/silver coloured Hyundai I40 registration number EX67CXZ.
The vehicle was found in the Chepstow area.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the police on 101 or send a direct message to Gwent Police on social media, quoting log reference 2300076532.