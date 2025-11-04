GWENT Police reported a driver for motoring offences in Chepstow following reports that a white van may have been driven by a non-licence holder.
On Thursday, October 23, Police reported a 22-year-old man from Sedbury for driving without a licence and without insurance.
Gwent Police said the driver was seen by Gloucestershire Constabulary around 4.45pm driving towards the Chepstow area. Officers then spotted the vehicle driving through the no-entry part of Chepstow High Street.
At around 4.55pm, after pre-emptive tactics were authorised, the vehicle was stopped and seized on Bulwark Road.
PC Michael Sharman from Gwent Police, said: "Both local neighbourhood officers and road policing officers will continue to work together to target those who put other road users at risk."
