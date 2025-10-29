TRAINS through Severnside on the Nottingham route will run as normal on Saturday (November 1) after planned strike action was cancelled.
Operator CrossCountry said the normal timetable will be in operation following the suspension of industrial action by the RMT union.
CrossCountry trains between Nottingham and Cardiff and on the return stop alternately at either Lydney or Chepstow.
CrossCountry’s Managing Director, Shiona Rolfe, said: “We are pleased that RMT has suspended planned strike action this Saturday, November 1 and we look forward to welcoming passengers on board. “Thanks must also go to colleagues who have worked tirelessly to reinstate a full timetable on Saturday, to make sure people can get to where they need to be.
“Engineering work on parts of the network will still mean some changes to journeys – if you’re planning to travel this Saturday, please check your journey before setting off.”
Journeys can be checked with National Rail enquiries or the CrossCountry website www.crosscountrytrains.co.uk .
