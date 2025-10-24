Two women who raced to help their neighbour who had been stabbed have been honoured at the annual Police Public Bravery Awards.
Elizabeth Powell was one of the gold medal winners recognised at the prestigious National Police Chiefs' Council's awards, which took place at the Cutlers' Hall in Sheffield last night (Thursday, October 23).
Marion Balaam was awarded a silver for the vital first aid she provided to the victim who had been sleeping at the time of the attack.
The awards honoured their actions on the night of May 28 2023 when a woman broke into the home of Gloucestershire Police officer PC Hannah Conroy in Lydney.
PC Conroy was stabbed with a knife, causing significant injuries and Elizabeth, 54, heard her cries for help.
Elizabeth banged on Hannah's front door and somehow the PC was able to disarm her attacker and open it.
Without hesitation Elizabeth grabbed the attacker and pulled her to the ground.
Another nearby neighbour, Marion, had also been woken by the commotion and she bravely entered Hannah's home without knowing what had happened or the potential dangers.
She provided first aid, applying pressure to multiple stab wounds, and remained calm despite the horrific knife injuries she was tending.
When police attended they took over the life-saving first aid.
Hannah has said she will forever be in the debt of Elizabeth, Marion and the officers who saved her life.
