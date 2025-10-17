THE MAYOR of Lydney has responded to comments which criticised Lydney Town Council’s upcoming firework display as “woke”.
The town’s upcoming firework display will feature both low noise and high noise fireworks, which the council says is to promote inclusion for those with sensory needs, those living with post-traumatic stress disorder, or for young children.
However, a social media post made to a community group blasted the event claiming people who are “sound triggered” should avoid fireworks displays and Lydney had “gone woke.”
There were few that agreed with the comments. One person jokingly likened the low noise fireworks as “campaigning for quieter thunderstorms” and another asked if the band would also be quiet.
Cllr Tasha Saunders, Mayor of Lydney, said: “If making fireworks accessible for children, people with disabilities, those with PTSD, and families who just want to enjoy the night together makes us ‘too woke’, well, I'm proud to be.
“The low noise firework display is designed to reduce the impact of the loud bangs. We’ve been using low noise fireworks for a number of years but this year we’ve segregated the high noise and the low noise.”
Cllr Saunders added the display looks to be as inclusive as possible by being mindful to all residents. The Mayor’s sentiments were echoed by other users of the social media community group. One commenter said: “Why should children who have sensory issues be treated differently? It’s not about being woke, it's just that times have adapted to children or people with sensory issues.”
One Lydney resident said: “As a SEN parent I can't tell you how much it means that Lydney Town Council has its fireworks display. The unpredictability of what days you might encounter fireworks is extremely problematic when planning avoidance measures for children, adults and pets.
“On Bonfire Night, fireworks are expected and can allow all coping measures to be put in place. The impact of fireworks going off days before and weeks after raises stress and anxiety hugely. The introduction of a softer firework display before the main event gives anyone with sensory issues a chance of an introduction to fireworks that they may be able to tolerate.
“A softer display suits a wide range of people, and no doubt pets too. When you have children who love fireworks but also a small infant not so keen the quieter first display will mean enjoying the fireworks as a family. I see a split display as a massive step forward in inclusivity and would like to thank the council for its efforts.”
The annual fireworks display is set for Wednesday, November 5 at Bathurst Park, with gates opening at 5.30pm. Low noise fireworks will feature around 7.10pm while the high noise fireworks should start about 7.40pm.
Attendees to the cash only event will also get to enjoy a local band and food and drink from local vendors.
If you are interested, you can find more details on the Lydney Town Council Facebook page, or look out for posters.
