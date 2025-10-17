THERE will be no CrossCountry train services at Lydney or Chepstow tomorrow (Saturday, October 18).
The hourly Transport for Wales services between Cheltenham and Cardiff Central will run as normal.
Strike action by members of the RMT – Rail, Maritime and Transport – union planned for tomorrow had been suspended but rail industry timelines meant it was too late to reinstate a normal service.
Among the services cancelled are those between Nottingham and Cardiff.
The hourly services in each direction are scheduled to stop alternately at Lydney and Chepstow.
Bristol to Birmingham services, which stop at Gloucester, will run every two hours.
CrossCountry’s Managing Director, Shiona Rolfe, said: “Though we are pleased to have made progress in our negotiations with RMT colleagues, I am sincerely sorry for the significant disruption that customers will nonetheless experience this Saturday 18 October. Timetabling processes require train operators to finalise planned services several days in advance, which means that we are not able to reinstate a normal timetable for CrossCountry services in time for Saturday.
“I would urge all those planning to travel on CrossCountry routes this Saturday to check options to change or cancel their journey at no cost on the CrossCountry website.”
Passengers planning to travel with CrossCountry on Saturday should check their journey with National Rail Enquiries or on the CrossCountry website: www.crosscountrytrains.co.uk .
Information on delay repay and alternative travel options are available at the same link.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.