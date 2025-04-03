POLICE are on the scene of a serious collision on the A40 between Ross and Monmouth at Pencraig and say the southbound carriageway is likely to remain closed for some time.
A West Mercia Police spokesman said a call was received at around 2:45pm this afternoon with a report of a collision involving one vehicle on the A40 at Pencraig.
West Midlands Ambulance Service has been in attendance with two ambulances, two paramedic officers, a Mercia Accident Rescue Service (MARS) responder and the Midlands Air Ambulances from Cosford and Strensham.
There are lengthy queues on the road with the closure extending to Whitchurch near Monmouth, and cars unable to get onto the A40 from Wilton Roundabout in Ross-on-Wye.
West Mercia Police are urging motorists to find an alternative route