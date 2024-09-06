The Met Office has activated a severe weather warning for rain for the Forest of Dean until 11.59pm today.
It warns that heavy rain could lead to some travel disruption with a 'small chance' that fast flowing or deep floodwater could cause a danger to life, although there are no flood warnings or alerts in place from the Environment Agency.
Areas included in the warning zone include the Forest of Dean, and Newent as well as towns over the border in Monmouthshire
Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: “The outbreaks of rain that we’ve seen arrive through Thursday across the south and south west will essentially keep going during Friday and into the weekend. There will be ebbs and flows in the rainfall. There’ll be pulses of heavier rain at times and then lighter rain at times.”
Rainfall of 15-30 mm is expected with the wettest areas likely to see 40-60 mm through the whole of Friday.
In addition, rain may well be accompanied by thunderstorms at times, mainly across the north of the warning area.