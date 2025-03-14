FUNDRAISING team members of Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA) invited residents to meet with them tomorrow, Saturday March 15.
The volunteer lifeboat and rescue charity team will be outside Tesco in Chepstow and look to continue raising funds to support volunteers in their efforts.
Taking to social media, a SARA spokesperson said: “Doing a big shop at Chepstow Tesco tomorrow? Or just popping in for some milk? Either way, you won't want to miss our friendly fundraising team.
“They work hard to make sure our volunteers can have the right training and equipment to carry out their search and rescue missions. Please drop by with some cash, or a card, and have a chat with them.”
