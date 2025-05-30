The group behind the community campaign to save a village pub are launching a second share offer to refurbish and open it.
The 16th century Brockweir Inn was bought in December last year by the Brockweir Inn Community Benefit Society with 395 investors putting in a combined total of £385,000.
The new share offer opened on Sunday (June 1) and runs until July 15.
It is hoped to raise £100,000 with a minimum of £25,000 and maximum of £100,000.
The minimum investment is £250 – made up of 250 £1 shares – and the maximum for a single shareholder will be £100,000.
All new shareholders will become members of the Brockweir Inn Community Benefit Society which owns the pub.
Each shareholder receives one vote, regardless of the amount invested, giving them a say in the running of the pub.
“We have been overwhelmed by the response to our campaign to reopen the wonderful and much-loved Brockweir Inn,” said Henry Morland, Chair of the community benefit society.
“We are delighted that so many people are moved to join our community, preserving its unique history and helping us to build a sustainable future.
“Now we just need a few more enterprising individuals to join us and we will be ready to welcome locals and visitors to the Brockweir Inn once more.”
While centred on the local area, investors from as far away as New York and Australia supported the initial share offer.
A copy of the share offer prospectus is available online at www.thebrockweirinn.com along with information about the planned renovation and details about the community benefit society.
The pub was bought in 2019 and was closed for extensive renovation works.
A significant proportion were completed and during that time the building was given a
Grade II listing by Historic England
