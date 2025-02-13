COUNCILLORS have unanimously approved 46 further homes at a new housing estate, despite concerns about a negative impact on an historic ferry.
The homes, which are all affordable, will be built on land at the former Mabey Bridge shipyard in Chepstow, which was originally due for use as employment land in the redevelopment and sits next to the Severn Princess ferry heritage site.
Monmouthshire Council’s head of planning Amy Langford told its planning committee that despite marketing the site for light industrial use, there was no interest, and as a result it was recommended to use the site for 100 per cent affordable housing.
The homes will be built by original developer Barratt David Wilson Homes and transferred to Pobl Housing Association, which made the planning application.
Ms Longford said concerns over the Severn Princess, which is on the historic ships register, weren’t relevant, as the boat, used to transport passengers and their cars from Aust to Beachley before the building of the Severn Bridge, was outside the “red line” area marking the application site.
Ms Longord said that also meant developers couldn’t be required to provide funding towards the ship restoration project, but said it has confirmed it is willing to work with it.
A report for the committee said: “The proposed development would have neutral impact on the protection of the ship, it will not alter the current location of the Severn Princess, nor hinder access to it.”
St Arvans Conservative councillor, Ann Webb, praised the planning department on its work on the shipyard development and said: “Thank you for raising the issue of the Severn Princess, hopefully it comes to a successful conclusion.”
The original permissions, that dated back to 2017 and 2019, allowed a maximum of 449 homes across the whole site and the 45 for approval will bring the total to 419 “still well under the threshold”, said Ms Longford.