Herefordshire Highways are warning residents to prepare for a snowy and icy start to the week as the Met Office has issued a yellow warning.
The warning is set to begin at 9 pm on March 6, and end at 10 am on March 7, with potential for 1 to 2 cm of snow to settle in some areas, especially over high ground and southern parts of the warning area.
Highways is urging caution on untreated surfaces as ice is likely to form readily. The Herefordshire Council has also issued a statement urging residents to take necessary precautions and stay safe during the adverse weather conditions.