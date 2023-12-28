ONE of Monmouth’s most historic pubs suddenly closed without any announcement in the run-up to Christmas.
No information has been posted about the shutting of the Queen’s Head in St James Street, which came just days after The Club – the former town Conservative Club in nearby Whitecross Street – also closed its doors.
The Grade II-listed Queen’s Head building, which dates back to the 1500s and is claimed to be the location for an assassination attempt on Oliver Cromwell during the Civil War, was sold into private ownership by Pubco in 2013, which was followed by a full renovation.
It was unsuccessfully put on the market recently, but had been leased.
But just before Christmas, staff were reportedly informed by email that the buisness had closed and they were out of a job, with the on-site manager potentially also left homeless.
That came some six weeks after the pub ended 18 years of live music on Wednesday and Sunday nights, which had been run with Music in Monmouth, and had attracted numerous top class musicians over the years.
Soaring energy prices amid the colder winter weather following the Government’s April removal of the price cap have hit the hospitality sector, but the closures in the normally profitable run-up to Christmas have rocked regulars.
The shutting of the old Monmouth Conservative Club came just over two years on from a major upgrade and reopening as ‘The Club’ after the Grade II-listed building was taken over by the national Association of Conservative Clubs.
It is also thought the latter had been hit by the start of monthly repayments to the ACC.
The rebranded Whitecross Street venue had become popular in town since ending the requirement for membership, featuring big screens for watching sport and other events.
But at the end of November, it posted: “Important announcement. It is with the deepest regret that The Club (formerly known as the Conservative Club) will be closing its doors from Friday, 1st December.
“We would like to thank all of our customers old and new for their custom and support over the last few years. We wish you all the best for the future.”
The Club was asked to comment at the time but did not respond.
The Queen’s Head and the ACC have also been asked to comment, but had not replied at the time of going to press.