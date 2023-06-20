Looking ahead, Councillor Stark plans to focus on upgrading pedestrian pathways, dedicating this year’s remaining budget to the refurbishment of some of the town’s most run-down footpaths. Archenfield Road and pathways in Walford have been earmarked for attention. There’s also talk of traffic regulation changes, including turning Kent Avenue into a one-way street, to improve road safety. Stark admits a long road lies ahead, with thoroughfares like Eddie Cross Street and Old Town Over Ross needing substantial overhauls that may cost millions. Despite these hurdles, the councillor remains steadfast, rallying for more success stories like Kyrle Street.