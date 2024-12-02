The Shop Local campaign from Forest of Dean District Council has been put together having spoken to many local businesses in the Forest of Dean over the past 12 months. Feedback from these retailers often cited competition from online retailers and larger chain stores in nearby towns as reasons they were unable to grow as they would like. It is hoped that initiatives such as this will help to build stronger relationships between businesses and Forest residents and provide both the local economy and Forest of Dean communities the chance to develop and thrive together.