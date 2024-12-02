The Forest of Dean District Council is working alongside local businesses to encourage residents to ‘Shop Local’ this festive season to help the local economy and Forest of Dean communities to thrive.
Cabinet Member for Economy, Cllr Johnathan Lane said: “As a council, it is one of our key priorities to build a prosperous, sustainable local economy, providing local businesses with the support they need and helping them to continue to develop and grow.
“The Shop Local campaign from Forest of Dean District Council has been put together from speaking with and listening to those businesses and their needs.
“We understand that this is just one way to attract more shoppers and boost retail spend to help our high streets to thrive, but we’re hopeful that by encouraging residents to shop locally and by offering the chance to win fantastic prizes for doing so, we can really showcase our local retailers this festive season.
“This campaign is also a fantastic opportunity for residents to explore what’s new in the towns and to visit some old favourites at the very heart of our local communities. Not only that, but by emailing a copy of their receipt to the Council, residents can win a fantastic prize bought by the Council and filled with fantastic local produce from businesses across the district.
As part of the campaign,the council has put together three prize hampers that can be won by residents who provide a copy of their receipt to show that they Shop Local, Support Local this festive season.
The hampers have been paid for by FODC and filled with produce bought from local retailers and suppliers, further helping to support businesses across the Forest of Dean.
Residents who shop locally this festive season can email a copy of their receipt and showing their purchase, along with their name and contact details to [email protected] and a prize draw will take place on Thursday, December 19.
Winners will then be contacted and their prizes delivered on December 20.
The Shop Local campaign from Forest of Dean District Council has been put together having spoken to many local businesses in the Forest of Dean over the past 12 months. Feedback from these retailers often cited competition from online retailers and larger chain stores in nearby towns as reasons they were unable to grow as they would like. It is hoped that initiatives such as this will help to build stronger relationships between businesses and Forest residents and provide both the local economy and Forest of Dean communities the chance to develop and thrive together.
Full details for the Shop Local, Support Local campaign can be found on the Forest of Dean District Council website: https://www.fdean.gov.uk/shoplocal/
For those unable to email a receipt, please send a copy of the receipt, as well as name and contact details to the council or hand it into the Forest of Dean District Council reception at the Coleford offices