A 33-year-old Coleford woman who committed a string of shoplifting offences to fund an addiction has been jailed for six months and banned from entering all but two shops in the town for the next three years.
Samantha Henderson of Blakes Way pleaded guilty at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on November 14 to 18 thefts in a four-week period from mid October to mid November.
Five of her thefts were from Lloyds Pharmacy in Coleford, another four from the ‘Proper Job’ store, four from the Co-op and one from a charity shop in the town.
The total value of all the goods she stole was just over £950.
Jailing her for a total of 26 weeks, the magistrates said she had to serve an immediate term of custody because of her persistent thieving, the loss suffered by the shops and the fact that her behaviour was aggravated by her previous offending record.
The court also made a three year criminal behaviour order against Henderson.
It bans her from entering any retail premises at any time in Coleford, except Tesco in the High Street.
She must not enter any pharmacy in Coleford with the exception of the Day Lewis Pharmacy in Pyart Court.
She is barred from going within the location of Bells Hotel and Golf Club, on Lords Hill.
Magistrates also ordered her to pay a £154 victim services surcharge.
She faced charges for offences committed between Tuesday, October 11 and Saturday, November 12.
Henderson admitted stealing £370 worth of goods from Lloyds Pharmacy including designer gift sets and perfume.
She took around £175 worth of alcohol from the Co-op including taking bottles on three consecutive days between November 3 and Bonfire Night.
Henderson stole meat and batteries worth a total of £200 from Lidl on November 7.
Henderson stole two T-shirts valued at £130 from Bells Golf Club on October 23.
She stole goods from Proper Job in High Street including food of an unknown value.
Henderson took a pair of shoes worth £10 from the Great Oaks charity shop.
She stole chocolates worth £22 from Tesco and ice cream worth £2.50 from Mills newsagents.
She also admitted one charge of criminal damage to a bottle of Bells whisky worth £15.50 at the Co-op on November 12.