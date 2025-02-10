MONMOUTH Comprehensive School wrapped up an unforgettable week of laughter, talent, and community spirit with a triumphant five-show run of Shrek the Musical.
With sell-out audiences on all nights, the school showcased the remarkable talents of students across years 9 to 13 in a spectacular production that left audiences cheering for more.
Under the expert direction of Amy Pearce, the show brought to life the beloved characters of DreamWorks’ animated classic, featuring her stunning choreography by Pearce alongside Molly Brickley-Clark.
The musical direction, a collaborative effort by Marisa Riordan, Amy Ritter, and Molly, paired beautifully with the live orchestra, which included local musicians, school staff, and students – all conducted brilliantly by Brickley-Clark.
From the moment the curtain rose, the audience was transported into the world of Farquaad, Donkey, and the lovable Shrek.
The live orchestra, featuring a mix of local musicians and school performers, provided a rich and immersive musical experience, matching the energy and grandeur of the onstage performances.
The cast was nothing short of stellar, with standout performances across the board.
Luke Peters and Owain Phillips both embodied the grumpy yet lovable Shrek, while Josie Asbury and Isla Davies showcased their incredible range as Fiona, each bringing their own spin to the role.
The lovable Donkey was brought to life by TJ Friend and Chloe Mitchell, with both offering comedic brilliance and heart.
Stanley Kirkaldie’s portrayal of the diminutive yet cunning Lord Farquaad was a highlight of the show, offering the perfect blend of charm, arrogance, and villainy.
Among the many talented performers were Florence Hills and Anya Duberley, as Dragon, who both added a unique layer of depth, delivering both the character's intimidating presence and softer emotional moments with equal brilliance.
Enna Williams took on the role of Teen Fiona with fantastic energy, while the talented Hattie Ryder portrayed the Young Fiona.
The cast’s performances were complemented by a dynamic and skilled ensemble, who brought numerous beloved fairytale characters to life, including the Three Little Pigs (Aneira Pearce, Isabelle Beard, and Jessica Mander), Gingie/Sugarplum Fairy (Freya Piper), and Pinocchio (Zach Shepherd).
Not to be overlooked, the team behind the scenes worked tirelessly to ensure every detail came to life. The stage management crew, led by Rachel Wells and Bethany Piper, ensured smooth transitions and precise timing throughout the show.
The incredible prop design and concept, overseen by Bethan Nicholls, set the scene with vibrant and imaginative elements.
Past student Milo Kent designed the sound, creating an immersive environment, while current student Dan Grey’s lighting design brought the magic of the show to life with precision.
The costumes, provided by Utopia Costume Ltd, were nothing short of spectacular, showcasing the creativity and attention to detail that went into the show.
The set, provided by Proscenium Set Hire, complemented the vibrant costumes and helped create an enchanting atmosphere for the characters to come to life.
Special thanks must go to the families of MCS, Friends of MCS, and all those involved in front-of-house management, with Kim Knight ensuring the audience experience was top-notch.
The show also benefited from printing support by Nimbus Printing, and Stage Services Cardiff assisted with sound and lighting.
The immense success of Shrek the Musical is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and incredible talent of the MCS students and staff.
From the lead roles to the ensemble cast, from the choreography to the technical design, every part of this production was a triumph. MCS’s Shrek the Musical will undoubtedly go down as one of the school's most memorable theatrical achievements.
With such a fantastic show behind them, the MCS community has already begun looking ahead, and they invite supporters to help fund future productions through a dedicated MCS Performing and Expressive Arts Faculty GoFundMe page.
As one audience member aptly put it: “If this is the level of talent and energy MCS is bringing to the stage, the future of theatre is in good hands.”
Cast:
- Shrek: Luke Peters & Owain Phillips
- Fiona: Josie Asbury & Isla Davies
- Donkey: TJ Friend & Chloe Mitchell
- Lord Farquaad: Stanley Kirkaldie
- Dragon: Florence Hills & Anya Duberley
- Teen Fiona: Enna Williams
- Young Fiona: Hattie Ryder
- Gingie/Sugarplum Fairy: Freya Piper
- Pinocchio: Zach Shepherd
- Knights (Dragon - backing girls): Keira Lewis, Anya Duberley, Poppy Janik, Jessica Mander, Amelia Holt
- King Harold: Ben Bufton
- Queen Lillian: Courtney Smith
- Mama Ogre: Florence Hills / TJ Friend / Isla Davies
- Papa Ogre: Iwan Beard
- Little Shrek: Luke Hobson
- Big Bad Wolf: Tom Beard
- Three Little Pigs: Aneira Pearce, Isabelle Beard, Jessica Mander
- White Rabbit: Ella Evans
- Fairy Godmother: Isabelle Young
- Peter Pan: Robin Comben
- Wicked Witch: Liliia Ryabko
- Ugly Duckling: Miles Roderick
- Mama Bear: Keira Lewis
- Papa Bear: Jack Painter
- Baby Bear: Tanwen Sheppard
- Mad Hatter: Ruby Kear
- Humpty Dumpty: Enna Williams
- Three Blind Mice: Anya Duberley, Poppy Janik, Amelia Holt
- Elf: Isla Haythornthwaite
- Captain of the Guard: Oren Beaumont
- Pied Piper: Sally White
- Tweedle Dum and Tweedle Dee: Naia Price-Brown, Olivia Rowlands
- Greeter: Tomi North
- Bishop: Freddie Hughes
- Puss in Boots: Holly Parkin
- Policeman/Chariot: Jonah Mason
- Thelonius: Ben Hartland
- Bunny Rabbit: Isla Brown
- Dish and Spoon: Isla Stockwell
- Grumpy: Jonny Finlay
Ensemble Cast: Alice Gardner-Roberts, Alice Young, Ava Powell, Bryony File, Connie Wigg, Daisy Barton, Daisy Ronicle, Daniel Brooks, Daniel Stevens, Eliza Jupp, Ella Bufton, Elvie Pilkington, Emilia Cherry, Evie Hougham, Evie Roberts, Faith Hogan, Finlay Davies, Freya Hoggins, Frida Lewis, Gaia Cobb McCafferty, Hamish Sperring, Hannah Whittington, Heidi Worgan, Holly-Rose Parkin, Isabelle Ravenhill, Isla Best, Isla Brown, Isla Stockwell, Isla Strachan, Jessie Edwards, Jocelyn Morgan, Jonah Mason, Keira Thomas, Kitty Adams, Laila Martine, Lukas Beard, Matthew Bullen, Megan File, Meredyth Barklam, Mia Gilmore, Mia Pinto, Naia Price-Brown, Natalie Perry, Nel Wright, Niamh Hunter, Noa Rosier, Olivia Rowlands, Orlaith Fletcher, Peony Clifton, Ronin Templeton, Sophie Carpenter, Sophie Evans, Sophie Tawney, Sunny Mouton, Tom Fell, Willow Beaumont, Zara Dunn