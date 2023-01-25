CINEMA buffs are set for an archive treat when one of the most important silent films ever made gets a screening.
One of the most exciting and important films in the history of cinema – the silent Man With a Movie Camera (1929), by Ukrainian film-maker Dziga Vertov, will be shown with live music on Saturday, February 18, at Llanwarne Village Hall, north of Monmouth and Ross.
The screening, in conjunction with Wales One World Film Festival, will be accompanied by live music from improvisational soundscape duo TORU with Lyndon Owen on electronics/acoustics and Ashley John Long on double bass.
Former Director of the International Film School Wales, Dr Clive Myer will introduce the film, famous for its range of cinematic techniques.
“In this age of ‘post-truth’ Man With A Movie Camera was the first film (Ukraine, 1929) to ask us never to believe what we see in the media as being simply true,” said Dr Myer.
”In combining documentary with experimental innovation, it constantly reminds us that we are watching a creative, constructed film. Having been filmed in the Ukraine makes it even more interesting today and to have this silent film accompanied by live music from the brilliant improvisational soundscape duo TORU makes it a truly unique event.’
Man With a Movie Camera will be screened at 7.30pm.
Tickets £6 at www.ticketsource.co.uk/llanwarne-village-hall