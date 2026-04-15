Asparagus and pea carbonara
A quick and seasonal pasta dish combining fresh asparagus, herbs and a creamy egg sauce — ideal for a light spring supper using simple, affordable ingredients.
Ingredients
1 bunch of asparagus 350g spaghetti 4 eggs 50g Parmesan cheese, grated, plus extra to serve (a strong cheddar can be used instead) 1 tbsp chives, basil or tarragon, chopped Salt and pepper Tip: If fresh herbs are not available, use 2 tbsp of chopped green parts of spring onions.
Method
Prepare the asparagus by snapping off the woody ends and chopping the stalks into 1.5cm pieces.
Cook the spaghetti in a large pan of boiling salted water until al dente, adding the asparagus for the final three minutes of cooking. Meanwhile, beat the eggs well in a bowl.
Drain the pasta and asparagus, then transfer immediately to a large, warmed bowl. Add the eggs, Parmesan and seasoning, mixing well so the heat from the pasta cooks the eggs and creates a sauce.
Sprinkle over the herbs and serve immediately with extra Parmesan.
Tip
For extra vegetables, add a handful of frozen peas to the pan with the asparagus for the final three minutes.
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