Feeling things are a bit dull after Christmas/New Year? Thinking about an evening out?
Well here’s your chance to see a fabulous school performance of Sister Act to put the feel good factor firmly back in February.
Sister Act is the musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film.
And Monmouth Comprehensive School students have been rehearsing hard for weeks, including every weekend, to make sure they are word-perfect and ready to dazzle at every show.
When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in one place the cops are sure she won’t be a found – a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior.
Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but in doing so, blows her cover.
Soon, the gang is giving chase only to find them up against Deloris and the power of her sisterhood.
Shows are 7pm Wednesday to Saturday, February 1-4, with a matinée extra on Saturday at 2pm.